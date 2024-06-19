Shehnaz Treasury recalls not hitting it off with Amrita Rao on ‘Ishq Vishk’ sets

Actor-turned-influencer Shehnaz Treasury wasn’t just an actor even she made her big debut with the now-cult film, Ishq Vishk alongside Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. Interestingly, Treasury was a VJ on MTV back then and did this one film before returning back to VJing and never really banking on the popularity that Ishq Vishk gave the trio.

Talking about that and other things with News18 Showsha, Treasury talked about memories of the film, Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor.

The lady mentioned how she can’t believe she did the film and the lasting impact it has had overall. It just happened. She remarked how everywhere she goes now and meets people, they tell her how they have seen the film over 50-55 times where she has only seen it twice.

She later admitted that she never quite hit it off with Amrita Rao and she doesn’t really have fond memories of shooting with her but she does have some funny ones.

With Shahid, she mentioned that she does recall their on set conversations and how Shahid would tell her to take the acting career more seriously.

Nevertheless, Treasury resumed being a VJ citing financial stability a real concern as it was the early days of her career.

She concludes saying that Shahid would tell her to put in more work and keep going and how he was right because eventually, it paid off for her.

Now, after 21 years, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to hit the theaters with fresh faces, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal.