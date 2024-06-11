Naila Grrewal on if she has any ‘topper behaviour’ owing to recent award wins

Ishq Vishk Rebound starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal just released its trailer recently and since then, it has been receiving great reviews.

The trailer was unveiled at a recent press conference which also had the actors interacting as well.

However, it is to be noted that actors Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal have been around for a while and starred in several projects, especially with Grrewal.

The actor played one of the key roles in Netflix’s popular show, Maamla Legal Hai recently.

Owing to that stint, Grrewal received several awards and one of the recent ones being her win at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 6.

Teasing her about the awards and accolades, she was asked about how she feels about this ‘topper behaviour’ and if she feels the weightage.

To this, she responded, “(Laughing) There is no topper behaviour for sure. I’m just glad to have got this opportunity and other opportunities earlier as well. With Ishq Vishk Rebound, the film is going to take you back to the quintessential love stories that you’ve loved in the 90s and 2000s. We are now back with it in 2024. There is no baggage of any award or anything. I just feel very fortunate about everything, and especially thank the producer, Ramesh Taurani. Ishq Vishk Rebound is that trip you would love to take.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release on 21st June 2024.