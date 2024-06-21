Pashmina Roshan Vs. Naila Grrewal Fashion Faceoff: Whose Skirt Style Is Better For Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie?

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a remake of the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Vishal Malhotra. The remake also features Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan. The film will released tomorrow, June 21. However, let’s take a look below at whose skirt style is better, Pashmina Roshan or Naila Grrewal in new photos.

Pashmina Roshan’s Frill Skirt Look

In the new photoshoot for Ishq Vishk promotions, Pashmina shows her free-spirited side in a cool look. The actress pairs a sky blue mini skirt featuring captivating frills with a white cropped shirt, exuding bubbly and cool vibes. Her half-secured hairstyle, rosy and pink makeup, and minimal accessories completed her college girl look with a funky touch.

Naila Grrewal’s Slit Skirt

Showcasing her power dress, Naila graced her look in a slit skirt for her new photoshoot for Ishq Vishk Rebound promotions. The actress pairs her look with a black corset top with a beige front thigh-high slit skirt, giving her classy and chic vibes. The actress looks oh-so-breathtaking with her home hairstyle, nude makeup, and golden accessories.

Comparing Pashmina and Naila, it is difficult to take anyone’s name as both are rocking different yet stylish glam in skirts, combining contemporary trends with timeless charm. So, whose skirt style do you find better?

The upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound was certified ‘UA’ by #CBFC on June 10, 2024. Its duration is 106.42 min: sec [1 hour, 46 min, 42 sec].