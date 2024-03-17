Naila Grewal Radiates Timeless Charm In Classic White Lehenga, Checkout Stunning Photos

When it comes to ruling over hearts, Naila Grrewal makes heads turn with her impeccable sense. She has the knack of transforming a simple look into a masterpiece, captivating viewers’ attention. In her recent photos, the actress takes the fashion game to another level with her desi and spicy look in timeless traditional attire.

Naila Grewal In White Lehenga

Embracing traditional glam, the Maamla Legal Hai actress showcased her magic in a white lehenga from the shelves of Sulakshana Monga. The outfit includes a deep plunging neckline blouse with sleeveless hands crafted in a way that looks like a butterfly. Teaming up with a matching skirt and long dupatta draped as a saree pallu gives her alluring charm. In the timeless attire, Naila radiates glamour. The silver shine embellishments captivate viewers.

Talking about Naila’s accessorizing, the diva rocks her look with simplicity. The actress opts for small earrings to complement her appearance. The shiny red eye shadow with winged smokey eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes. The tinted red cheeks and glossy pink lips seal her look to perfection. The open tresses and irresistible attitude create mesmerizing visuals. As Naila mentioned in her caption, “sugar, and spice and everything desi,” her divine white look is a mix of sugar and spice in a desi way.

Did you like Naila Grewal’s timeless charm in white attire? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.