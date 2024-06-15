OG ‘Ishq Vishk’ man Shahid Kapoor sends a message for the cast of ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’

The recall value of Ishq Vishk is indeed amazing and even two decades later, it can never be forgotten that the film introduced us to today’s superstar, Shahid Kapoor.

Now that, Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to roll with its release, everyone is wondering how will it turn out to be. So far, the film is winning audiences’ hearts with its chartbuster songs and relatable, charming trailer. Their recent song, Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, is also receiving immense love from fans.

As anticipation builds for June 21st, promising a blend of confusion, friendship, and plenty of love, Shahid Kapoor, the OG Ishq Vishk Star took to his social media to pen a special message, extending best wishes to the cast for their film.

Taking to his social media, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Hope this will be as special for you as it was for me 21 years back. Best of luck”-

This would indeed be very special for the new blood of the Ishq Vishk Rebound who have been talking about Shahid Kapoor in all their interactions and raving about the man and his impact not just with Ishq Vishk but overall.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film’s story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

Tips Films presents, ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, in theatres on 21st June 2024.