Thug Life Movie Review: Treat For Mani Ratnam & Kamal Haasan Fans!

“Thug Life” is the much-awaited comeback of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, who have come together once again after Nayakan (1987). The film is a gangster drama, which has a tremendous tadka of emotions, revenge, politics and family tragedy.

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj and others

Story

The story of the film begins with a gang war, in which an innocent dies and his children, Amaran and Chandra are separated. The story then moves forward in time, where Amaran (Silambarasan) is raised by Sakthivel (Kamal Haasan) and later becomes the heir to Sakthivel’s empire. The story takes many turns amid relationship politics, deception and the fire of revenge.

In the final confrontation when Amaran and Sakthivel come face to face, a bitter truth and a poignant twist shock the audience.

Performance

Kamal Haasan once again brings life to his heavy role. His grey-shaded character is emotionally deep.

Silambarasan is brilliant in the role of Amaran, especially his performance in the emotional scenes is impressive.

The supporting cast is also decent, though some characters could have been given more depth.

Music

A.R. Rahman’s music is technically good, but this time his compositions lack the soul and connection that is usually his hallmark.

Dialogues

The dialogues of the film seem weak in places. Such a heavy story needed more powerful dialogues.

Technical Aspects

The cinematography of the film is superb, Mani Ratnam’s style and grandeur are visible in every frame.

The action scenes are raw and realistic, neither over the top nor incomplete.

There is an emotional angle in the story, but its depth is not fully felt. This film touches the heart, but does not completely shake you.

Thug Life is a stylish gangster drama with great acting, beautiful cinematography and an emotional backbone. But the weak dialogues and lack of music take away some of its strength. Still, this movie is worth a watch, especially for Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan fans.

Rating: 3/5