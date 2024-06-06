Nostalgia hits again: Chot Dil Pe Lagi from ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ out now as Rohit-Naila-Pashmina-Jibraan recreate the iconic song

There is nothing more special than taking a trip down memory lane, and with Tips bringing chartbuster tracks like Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar and now with Chot Dil Pe Lagi, fans are nostalgic watching their most loved songs come back with a fresh take in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Their recent song, Soni Soni, has already carved a special place in audiences’ hearts. With Chot Dil Pe Lagi, the makers bring back this memory-filled song, sung by the talented duo Asees Kaur and Varun Jain, who lend their musical voices to this beautiful recreation while also keeping a more youthful and innocent vibe.

The modern orchestrations by Rochak Kohli will make you sway to the rhythms, adding to the original charm of this romantic track. With lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini, the song surely elevates the music album of Ishq Vishk Rebound, perfectly connoting the film’s title with Chot Dil Pe Lagi, Pyaar Hone Laga…

Tips has crafted a music album for the film that Millennials and Gen Z are thoroughly enjoying. They’ve brought in young, talented, and original singers who resonate perfectly with today’s audience.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal, the film’s story revolves around modern love, relationships and friendships.

Tips Films Presents, ‘ISHQ VISHK REBOUND’, Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, In theatres on 21st June 2024.