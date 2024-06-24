Ishq Vishq Rebound Fame Pashmina Roshan Dazzles In Corset Dress, Hrithik Roshan Calls Her, ‘Beautiful’

Pashmina Roshan is a gorgeous actress who made her Bollywood debut in “Ishq Vishq Rebound.” Apart from acting, the gorgeous diva is also known for her fashion sense. The actress always updates her fans with her fashionable look, professional work, and many more on Instagram. Recently, Pashmina posted a picture of herself while showcasing her Western style on Instagram. Take a look at the photos below-

Pashmina Roshan’s Western Look-

Pashmina loves fashion and always makes a statement appearance that instantly steals our attention. The actress opts for a Western fit from Itrh, the clothing brand. The dropped strappy, sleeveless bust fit looks stylish, while the fitting bodice defines her curves. The shimmery finish all over the mini dress adds more sophistication. The pleated asymmetric hemline gives her a sense of striking style.

Pashmina’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

What comes as a game changer is the silver accessories that give her a touch of sparkle. She opts for earrings, rings, and pairs of crystal high heels, adding a statement style touch. Pashmina Roshan has a knack for balancing elegance and style as she channels her beauty with a middle-partition open hairstyle. She opts for shimmery eyeshadow, shiny cheeks, and creamy pink lips to compliment her look. In the photos, Pashmina Roshan flaunts her striking avatar with mesmerizing expressions.

Hrithik Roshan, Pashmina’s cousin and a Bollywood superstar in his own right, turned to her post to compliment her stunning appearance and wrote, “Wow ! That’s beautiful” with a red heart emoji.