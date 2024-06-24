Jaavi Na, A New Soulful Melody From Ishq Vishk Rebound Captivates All Darshan-Rohit Fans! Song Out Now!

Darshan Raval’s soulful rendition with Jasleen Royal is another gift to the Darshan Raval-Rohit Saraf fans, from the makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound, owing to the overwhelming love pouring in for the film. Most love stories hide a tale of heartbreak, and this soulful duet serves as a soothing balm for all those broken hearts.

Composer Rochak Kohli’s preference for live instrumentation in Jaavi Na brings forth a rich emotional landscape. The song is a not only a conversation between two separated lovers but also a self conversation to say “Don’t give up, the day is not over yet and you still can overcome. Keep going…” The soul-stirring voices of Darshan and Jasleen create magic and deepen the emotional connect with oneself and the partners. Kumaar’s soul stirring and heart rending lyrics complete this beautiful composition.

The audience’s adoration for Soni Soni and other songs from the film has been remarkable. With Jaavi Na, the audience at large and the blue family now has another reason to cherish their favorite music album of Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal, the story of the film revolves around modern love, friendships and relationships.

Tips Films Presents, ‘ISHQ VISHK REBOUND’, Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Currently Running In theatres .