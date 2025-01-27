Darshan Raval moves into new house with wife, Dharal Surelia; shares candid images

Singer Darshan Raval, known for hits like Chogada and Kamariya, recently married his best friend Dharal Surelia on January 18, 2025. The couple had an intimate wedding attended by close friends and family. Post the celebrations, Darshan and Dharal have moved into their dream home, a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Darshan took to social media to share glimpses of their new life together. In the photos, the couple is seen sharing candid moments. He kept his look casual in a white shirt paired with black jeans, while Dharal opted for a red kurta. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Naya Ghar. Maa ne kahaa tha samander kinare ek pyaara sa ghar hoga. Ghar Designed by my @dharal.”

The singer also revealed that his wife, Dharal, designed their home. This sea-facing apartment had been a dream for both of them, making their new beginnings even more special. Fans and well-wishers flooded the post with congratulatory messages, making it one of the most talked-about updates on social media.

Darshan, who has gained immense popularity for his soulful voice and chart-topping tracks, has been on a high both personally and professionally. The singer recently wrapped up his India tour and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love from fans.

As the couple settles into their new home, fans are eager to see more of their journey together. Darshan’s latest post has struck a chord with many, making him trend yet again.