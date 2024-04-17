“Summer Hairstyle” Draws Inspiration From Celebrities Darshan Raval And Sidharth Malhotra

Summer is already here, and it’s the perfect time to embrace a light and free-spirited look. Opt for a hassle-free hairstyle that looks clean, like a zero cut or buzz cut with various options. If you’re looking for the perfect inspiration, turn to Bollywood celebrities Darshan Raval and Sidharth Malhotra. Their summer hairstyles are not only trendy but also easy to maintain, giving you the confidence to rock summer vibes.

Darshan Raval’s Summer Hairstyle

Darshan’s summer hairstyle perfectly shows how a simple yet attractive look can define your personality. For a T-shirt with chic jeans and a black blazer, Darshan opted for a unique fringe-up hairstyle, with spikes detail that gives his face a lengthy look. The structured beard and mustache add an extra dose of charm, making his summer style a must-try.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Summer Hairstyle

The heartthrob of the town always becomes the talk of the town with his style and charm. For summer fashion, the actor rocks his look in a simple dual-color coordinated set. However, his quiff hairstyle complements his appearance. The low fade detail gives him a clean and more decent look, making him a go-to choice for summer.

Whose summer hairstyle are you picking for the summer season? Please share your choice in the comments box below.