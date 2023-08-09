Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla

In an exciting turn of events, Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia have been caught in a candid moment together, beaming with smiles that hint at something big on the horizon. The pair is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of their upcoming song, “Faasla.”

Shirley Setia took to social media to share a sneak peek with fans, posting pictures that radiate their shared enthusiasm. The photos offer a glimpse into the chemistry and anticipation they share for their musical collaboration.

But there’s more to look forward to! Shirley Setia dropped a hint about future projects alongside Darshan Raval, teasing not just musical harmonies but also enjoyable times filled with great food and friendly chats. In a playful shoutout to Darshan, she exclaimed, “@darshanravaldz, get ready for a bunch of fun moments ahead, full of energy and good vibes.”

All eyes are now on the clock, counting down to the midnight release of their song #Faasla. As anticipation builds, fans and music enthusiasts are awaiting the musical fusion that Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia are about to unveil. This musical rendezvous marks a significant collaboration between the two artists, promising an exciting chapter in their musical journeys.

