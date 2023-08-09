ADVERTISEMENT
Cute Chemistry: Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia get all candid and smiles in Faasla

Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia have been caught in a candid moment together, beaming with smiles that hint at something big on the horizon. The pair is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of their upcoming song, "Faasla."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Aug,2023
Shirley Setia took to social media to share a sneak peek with fans, posting pictures that radiate their shared enthusiasm. The photos offer a glimpse into the chemistry and anticipation they share for their musical collaboration.

But there’s more to look forward to! Shirley Setia dropped a hint about future projects alongside Darshan Raval, teasing not just musical harmonies but also enjoyable times filled with great food and friendly chats. In a playful shoutout to Darshan, she exclaimed, “@darshanravaldz, get ready for a bunch of fun moments ahead, full of energy and good vibes.”

Here take a look at the pictures-

All eyes are now on the clock, counting down to the midnight release of their song #Faasla. As anticipation builds, fans and music enthusiasts are awaiting the musical fusion that Darshan Raval and Shirley Setia are about to unveil. This musical rendezvous marks a significant collaboration between the two artists, promising an exciting chapter in their musical journeys.

All excited? Because we definitely are to witness this grandeur aboard. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

