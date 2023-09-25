Style your gown dress like Manushi Chillar, Shirley Setia and Sonal Chauhan [Photos]

Gown dresses have a long and illustrious history dating back to the Victorian era, when opulent ball gowns with voluminous skirts and corsets were the height of fashion. Over the years, gown dresses have evolved into various styles and have become a timeless choice for elegant and glamorous occasions. Today, we’ll delve into the enchanting world of gown dresses, drawing inspiration from the impeccable style of Manushi Chillar, Sonal Chauhan, and Shirley Setia, three celebrities who have recently graced the fashion scene with their stunning gown ensembles.

Manushi Chillar’s Frilly Elegance

Manushi Chillar’s off-shoulder frill dress exudes a charming combination of grace and allure. The Victorian influence in her gown is evident in the delicate frills and the high-thigh slit that adds a modern twist. To recreate Manushi’s look, opt for an off-shoulder gown with frill details, perhaps in a soft pastel shade. Add a touch of drama with a high slit for that extra flair. Accessorize with statement earrings and strappy heels to complete the look. Remember, confidence is your best accessory when channeling Manushi’s stunning style.

Sonal Chauhan’s Sunshine Glow

Sonal Chauhan’s choice of an orange-yellow off-shoulder bodycon gown is like a burst of sunshine. The body-hugging silhouette accentuates her curves, making it a perfect choice for those who want to flaunt their figure. To replicate Sonal’s radiant look, find a gown in a similar vibrant hue and opt for minimalistic makeup, focusing on a flawless complexion and a sleek pulled-back ponytail. Elevate the ensemble with chic ear studs and strappy heels. You’ll be a vision of elegance and sophistication just like Sonal Chauhan herself.

Shirley Setia’s Sequined Royalty

Shirley Setia’s prince off-shoulder peach gown is a nod to the Victorian era’s opulence, with its dazzling sequins and flared bottom. To embody Shirley’s regal style, choose a gown with intricate sequin detailing that catches the light and commands attention. Opt for short wavy hair to add a touch of playful charm and keep makeup understated to let the sequins shine. Shirley’s gown is all about making a statement, so don’t be afraid to embrace the glamour.

Gown dresses have undergone a remarkable transformation over the years, evolving from the extravagance of the Victorian era to the contemporary chicness we see today. The versatility of these dresses allows you to embrace your own unique style while paying homage to the classics. So, whether you’re drawn to Manushi’s frills, Sonal’s body-hugging silhouette, or Shirley’s sequined royalty, gown dresses are here to stay and are taking the fashion world by storm.

Incorporate these tips and inspirations into your own wardrobe, and you’ll be ready to grace any event with the elegance and confidence of Manushi Chillar, the radiance of Sonal Chauhan, or the regal charm of Shirley Setia. Remember, fashion is about expressing yourself, so have fun experimenting and creating your unique gown dress ensemble that’s bound to turn heads and make you feel like a star.