Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill are Bollywood divas known for their impeccable style and fashion choices. The actress’s fashion game is always on point as they serve as major fashion inspiration. They have recently appeared in stunning black strapless gowns, epitomizing elegance and making a bold statement at various events. Here’s a closer look at how each of these actresses showcases their obsession with the party-perfect black strapless gown:

Manushi Chhillar, Rakul Preet Singh and Shehnaaz Gill’s Black Strapless Gown Appearance-

Manushi Chhillar

Proving that her love for western fits will never fade away, Manushi Chhillar wears a black strapless shimmery featuring attractive sequin work all over the outfit with a strapless tube-style corset fitted with a flared layered floor-length gown, making her look nothing short of a show-stealer. She looks wow with a sleek, shiny high bun with front bangs, glam makeup with brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, and accessories. Her outfit includes a silver and diamond necklace and a diamond ring.

Rakul Preet Singh

The stunning young actress redefines the party vibe in a matte gown featuring a deep, strapless tube-style neckline, giving her an oomph factor. The bodycon fit, followed by a thigh-high slit, raises the sassiness bar instantly. As usual, she looks stunning with a sleek, middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, cheek shimmer contour, glossy peach lips, and accessories. Her outfit includes a silver and diamond necklace, rings, and a wrist cuff.

Shehnaaz Gill

Taking to her Instagram post, The charming beauty flaunts her sensational style, donning a black strapless gown accentuating her collarbones and shoulders featuring a plain field ruched fabric detail around the bust followed by a body-hugging train floor-length bottom. With her glossy lips, side-parted wavy open hairstyle, winged light eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and red creamy lips. The actress accessories her outfit with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a ring to compliment her look.

They each bring their unique flair to the black strapless gown, making it a versatile and party-perfect choice.

