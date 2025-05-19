Manushi Chillar’s Birthday Celebration Goes On For 33 Hours And 30 Minutes; See Post

Manushi Chillar was born on 14th May 1997, winner of Miss World 2017 and Femina Miss India 2017. Who made her acting debut in 2022 with Samrat Prithviraj, turns 28 years old.

Manushi shared her birthday celebration photos on her social media with the caption, ‘A birthday that went on for 33 hours and 30 minutes! Who cares about jet lag when you have a gazillion cakes to cut (including the best baklava) and lots to celebrate’.

She further thanks, ‘Thank you to my girls for making me feel soooooo special. Big hug to @vikaskhannagroup for the best food. Here’s to an end to my favourite week of the year, and now it’s time to recover from all that refined sugar!!!’

In these pictures, Manushi Chillar is seen enjoying her birthday, She cuts so many cakes, she mentions that she has consumed much of refined sugar and she’ll now take time to recover from it.

Fans also questioned Manushi about why she isn’t blowing out candles, ‘Ooо! What’s up with not blowing the candle. I couldn’t help but primarily noticing that. HBD!’

To which Manushi shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, ‘I find it hygienic, why transfer germs onto food that others will have too’

Even actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and many wished her ‘Belated Happy Birthday’.

Talking about Manushi’s work front, Manushi was last seen in The Great Indian Family (2023), Operation Valentine (2024) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024).

Manushi will be seen in Maalik in 2025 and Tehran, which is currently in the filming stage.

Wishing Manushi Chillar a Very Happy Birthday!

