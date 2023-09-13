Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, And Manushi Chillar: Divas Set Trend In Indo-western Saree With Sultry Blouse

Ananya Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, and Manushi Chillar are top beauties in the town. Here, check out their desi-ness in the trendy indo-western saree with a sultry blouse

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 22:30:14
In the world of fashion and glamour, trends keep changing every now and then with the new avatars actresses adorn themselves in. However, the fever for sarees never goes off-trend. Recently, the divas set a new trend in the Indo-western fusion saree style on their Instagram profile.

Ananya Panday Embellished In Gold Saree With Off Shoulder Blouse

Embracing the elegance in traditional outfits, Ananya Panday dons a gold hue modern-day draped saree with intricate hand-crafted embroidery from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. She makes a statement with the off-shoulder matching blouse. She pairs her style with a thin choker and earrings, and her sleek hairstyle with dewy makeup elevates her charm.

Rakul Preet Singh In The Modern Shimmery Saree With Plunging Neck Blouse

Want to be the heart of a Disco party? Grab Rakul Preet Singh’s silver shimmery saree paired with a low V-neckline blouse from Manish Malhotra. She complements her overall appearance with the matching white pearl earrings. Her low-keg make-up and simple bun give her a touch of sophistication. Undoubtedly, they are a good pair to go to disco nights.

Manushi Chillar In The Stunning Ivor Saree With Slip Blouse

The actress chooses an ivory-crafted sheer saree paired with a butterfly neckline slip blouse from the fashion label Jade by Monica & Karishma. She adds the western style to the Indian saree with the white pearl choker necklace. The rosy makeover and flying flicks add up to her beautiful avatar.

Who did you find the best trendsetter in the Indo-western saree style with a sultry blouse? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

