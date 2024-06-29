Mouni Roy, Sonal Chauhan Or Sonam Bajwa: Whose Sultry Bodycon Gown Is Raising Heat?

Mouni Roy, Sonal Chauhan, and Sonam Bajwa are known for their acting skills and impeccable fashion choices, especially when it comes to glamorous outfits. Today, Mouni, Sonal, and Sonam shared amazing photos on Instagram showcasing her dazzling outfit. Here’s a glimpse into their distinct styles:

Mouni Roy, Sonal Chauhan And Sonam Bajwa’s Bodycon Gown Photos-

Mouni Roy

Taking to Instagram post, Mouni Roy exudes elegance with a touch of glamour in her fashion choices. The actress opts for a brown strappy, square neckline body-fitting that highlights her curves and accentuates her physique. Her outfit features a ruched pleats leg little slit gown, which enhances her overall appearance. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle, matte finish makeup with peach lips, and pairs it with a gold kada, brown flip flops, and a handbag.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan opts for a red bodycon gown that is sophisticated yet daring. It has a high neck, sheer midriff, and V-shape ruched pleats, a mermaid-style bodycon gown that adds a modern twist to her look. This design enhances her silhouette and showcases her fashion-forward approach. The actress styles her look with side-partition curly open tresses, matte makeup, and brown lips. To complement her look, she wears gold earrings.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa looks gorgeous in a black western fit. Her glamorous and eye-catching look features a deep white sweetheart neckline and bust-fitted bodycon gown silhouettes that command attention. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition soft waves hairstyle and minimal makeup with matte lips and accessories. Gold rings and black heels complement her look.

Each actress has her way of raising the heat in a bodycon gown, whether it’s through daring designs, sophisticated elegance, or glamorous statements.