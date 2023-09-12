Darshan Raval Kickstarts His Travel To Rishikesh; Spotted With Baggage

Darshan Raval is a genius when it comes to his musical scores. He set the audience grooving for him in his latest release Haaye Dard, which was soulful to the core. Darshan Raval’s ability to capture the raw essence of emotions via his music has put him in the elite group of artists when it comes to music. His songs have an uncanny ability to resonate with listeners on a deeply personal level, making him a favourite among those who seek solace and connection through music. We are here to give you an update on Darshan’s recent travel program. Yes, he is all set to enjoy his travel escapade. He is presently in Rishikesh.

Well, celebrities indulge in travel tours for their work or for the purpose of vacation. We wonder what takes Darshan to Rishikesh. In his recent social media feed, Darshan poses with his bag and baggage and has higlighted the place to be Rishikesh.

Darshan is a fashionista to the core. We can see him dressed prim and proper in stunning casual wear. He is seen wearing a brown T-shirt with a jacket over it. He is wearing ripped denim blue jeans and his style is exemplary out here. He has worn sneakers that are best for travel.

You can check the picture here to see him in his casual best look during travel.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all wondering what takes Darshan to Rishikesh? Well, we wait for further updates about the same. Till then, keep guessing and put your thinking caps on while thinking!!