Hina Khan always wins hearts with her mesmerizing beauty. In the latest video, the diva steps into a grooving on the trending song by the singer Darshan Raval

Hina Khan is a happy and cheerful actress. Her cool and fun vibes light up the mood just in a go. The multi-talented actress stepped into acting by chance, resulting in becoming one of the highest-paid actresses in the town. Other than that, her social media presence keeps her on-trend. Well, it’s her efforts to engage with her fans through her regular posts. She loves to follow the trend and treat her viewers; though she may be late for the ‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ trend, but it is never too late to grab our attention.

Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Darshan Raval’s Song

In the shared video, Hina Khan steps into the dream world wearing a beautiful pink lehenga with gold embellishments. The actress paired the sparkling blouse with emphasizing her curves and matching dupatta. She styled her look with matha patti, a choker necklace, and earrings. Her rosy makeup and overall look made hearts flutter.

Throughout the video, the actress can be seen stepping into a dreamy world decorated with stone, colorful curtains, and flowers. Hina couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful feel in the dreamy set, impromptu music ‘Mahiye Jinna Sohna’ by Darshan Raval.

In the caption, she wrote, “Bus Yun hi.” Undoubtedly, this casual, dreamy vibe of Hina is making us go gaga over her magical avatar.

Did you enjoy Hina Khan grooving in the dream world? Let us know in the comments.