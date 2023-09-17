Music | Celebrities

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval

Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, and Darshan Raval transform winter jackets into style statements with their unique flair, from camo cool to leather maverick. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Sep,2023 14:15:07
Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852535

Winter jacket fashion has never looked cooler, and who better to take style inspiration from than Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, and Darshan Raval? These musical sensations are not just hitting the high notes in the music industry but also setting some serious fashion goals in their winter jackets.

Arijit Singh – The camo cool

Arijit Singh can be seen strutting down the winter streets in a stylish white wind cheater jacket that screams both comfort and swag. But that’s not all; he takes it up a notch with a camouflage printed balaclava, adding an element of mystery to his ensemble. And the best part? That candid smile that could melt even the iciest of winter hearts. Who knew winter wear could look this effortlessly stylish?

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852534

Armaan Malik – The checkered charmer

Armaan Malik knows how to turn up the charm even when the temperature drops. He’s seen rocking a blue checkered winter jacket that not only keeps him warm but also makes him look super cute. Pairing it with a crisp white t-shirt underneath and classic denim jeans, he’s got the casual winter look on lockdown. It’s like he’s saying, “I may be bundled up, but I’m still turning heads!”

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852533

Darshan Raval – The leather maverick

When it comes to winter jacket fashion, Darshan Raval is the ultimate maverick. He takes the coolness quotient to a whole new level with a stylish leather black winter jacket. But that’s just the beginning; he dares to top it off with a see-through mesh t-shirt underneath. And let’s not forget the stubble and messy hairdo that scream “I woke up like this.” With Darshan, winter is the season for looking hot.

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852528

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852529

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852530

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852531

Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval 852532

So, there you have it, folks! Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, and Darshan Raval show us that winter jackets are not just about staying warm; they’re about making a fashion statement. Whether it’s camo cool, checkered charm, or leather maverick, these artists prove that winter fashion can be fun, stylish, and oh-so-cool.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Watch: Tara Sutaria shows off her ‘4 am’ singing skills, Armaan Malik in love 852482
Watch: Tara Sutaria shows off her ‘4 am’ singing skills, Armaan Malik in love
Darshan Raval Kickstarts His Travel To Rishikesh; Spotted With Baggage 850552
Darshan Raval Kickstarts His Travel To Rishikesh; Spotted With Baggage
Couple Goals: Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Twin In Ivory Embellished Satin Outfits 850076
Couple Goals: Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Twin In Ivory Embellished Satin Outfits
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik's rehearsal sessions, watch 849616
Inside Bollywood singers Dhvani Bhanushali and Armaan Malik’s rehearsal sessions, watch
Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of 'Favorite' Moments From His Engagement Day With Aashna Shroff 848829
Armaan Malik Shares Glimpse Of ‘Favorite’ Moments From His Engagement Day With Aashna Shroff
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval 848629
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval

Latest Stories

Just 10 days before the release, Excel Entertainment to drop an exclusive promo 'Unlock The Madness' from Fukrey 3 tomorrow 852624
Just 10 days before the release, Excel Entertainment to drop an exclusive promo ‘Unlock The Madness’ from Fukrey 3 tomorrow
Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours 852526
Sonakshi Sinha Serves Irresistible Charm In White Shirt And Black Trouser, A Perfect Fit For Office Hours
Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Action-Thriller Surpasses 400 Crore Mark On 10th Day 852610
Jawan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan Action-Thriller Surpasses 400 Crore Mark On 10th Day
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post 852510
“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852442
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film 852605
Police Action Against Leaked Still Of Prabhas’s Film
Read Latest News