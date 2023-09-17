Style your winter jackets like Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval

Winter jacket fashion has never looked cooler, and who better to take style inspiration from than Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, and Darshan Raval? These musical sensations are not just hitting the high notes in the music industry but also setting some serious fashion goals in their winter jackets.

Arijit Singh – The camo cool

Arijit Singh can be seen strutting down the winter streets in a stylish white wind cheater jacket that screams both comfort and swag. But that’s not all; he takes it up a notch with a camouflage printed balaclava, adding an element of mystery to his ensemble. And the best part? That candid smile that could melt even the iciest of winter hearts. Who knew winter wear could look this effortlessly stylish?

Armaan Malik – The checkered charmer

Armaan Malik knows how to turn up the charm even when the temperature drops. He’s seen rocking a blue checkered winter jacket that not only keeps him warm but also makes him look super cute. Pairing it with a crisp white t-shirt underneath and classic denim jeans, he’s got the casual winter look on lockdown. It’s like he’s saying, “I may be bundled up, but I’m still turning heads!”

Darshan Raval – The leather maverick

When it comes to winter jacket fashion, Darshan Raval is the ultimate maverick. He takes the coolness quotient to a whole new level with a stylish leather black winter jacket. But that’s just the beginning; he dares to top it off with a see-through mesh t-shirt underneath. And let’s not forget the stubble and messy hairdo that scream “I woke up like this.” With Darshan, winter is the season for looking hot.

So, there you have it, folks! Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, and Darshan Raval show us that winter jackets are not just about staying warm; they’re about making a fashion statement. Whether it’s camo cool, checkered charm, or leather maverick, these artists prove that winter fashion can be fun, stylish, and oh-so-cool.