Arijit Singh dons director’s hat, all set to make his directorial debut with pan-India project

Singer Arijit Singh is all set to make his directorial debut with a jungle adventure film. The casting and production have all blown the dawn. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has taken to his social media handle to announce the big news and other insights regarding the film. The internet has understandably gone abuzz around it, as fans can’t wait to see their favourite singer take a step into film direction.

According to the post by Taran Adarsh, the film shall be produced by Mahaveer Jain. It is to our awe to further know that Arijit Singh has co-written the project along with Koyel Singh. This upcoming project marks the directorial debut of Arijit Singh and will be a collaborative effort between Mahaveer Jain Films (Sudipta Bhattacharya, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Balasaheb Darade), Alokdyuti Films (Koyel Singh and Arijit Singh), and God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan).

Recently, Arijit Singh took us all over to places, with his voice behind some of the soothing tracks from Metro…In Dino. Other than that, Singh has consistently kept his fans going with heavy doses of love and emotion, delivering some of the most thoughtful numbers ever. Some of them include ‘Kabira’, ‘Aayat’ ‘Chaleya’, ‘Apna Bana Le’ and many others.