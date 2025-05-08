Shock to fans! Arijit Singh postponed his Concert? Here’s why

Amid Indo-Pak tension, Arijit Singh postpones Abu Dhabi concert date, apologises to fans.

The growing tension between India and Pakistan has now started affecting the entertainment world as well. Singer Arijit Singh has postponed his Abu Dhabi concert for the time being. The show was to be held on 9 May 2025.

Earlier, Arijit had also cancelled the Chennai show after the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Now he has shared this sad news with the fans by sharing a post on Instagram.

In the post, Arijit wrote that he is sad about this decision, but it was necessary considering the situation. He also said that the Abu Dhabi show will now be held later, the new date of which will be announced soon.

Those who have bought tickets can also get a full refund within a week from May 12. However, for those who want to wait for the show, their tickets will remain valid even on the new date.

Arijit’s team has assured the fans that as soon as the situation improves, he will come back on stage and share beautiful moments with everyone again.

In the post, Arijit wrote, ‘Dear Fans,

Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island.

We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time.

We are working closely with the venue, and the new date will be announced soon.

All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, or you may opt for a full refund within 7 days, starting 12 May 2025 (Monday).

Thank you for your continued love and support. We look forward to creating unforgettable memories with you soon.

With love,

Team Arijit Singh Live’

This decision has come at a time when India has started ‘Operation Sindoor’ after the Pahalgam attack. In this operation, retaliatory action was taken on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and POK. After this, missile and drone attacks were also carried out from Pakistan, which were foiled by India.

Not only Arijit, but many other artists have also made changes in their shows and projects. Shreya Ghoshal cancelled the Surat concert of her All Hearts Tour, while AP Dhillon has postponed his new album for now.

Whatever the situation, the fans are understanding Arijit’s decision and are supporting him. Everyone is now waiting for the new date.