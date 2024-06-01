Hrithik never recommended Pashmina for ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ & ‘didn’t know who she was,’ says producer Ramesh Taurani

The remake of Ken Ghosh directed 2003 film, Ishq Vishk has been the central talking point for a while and we have now entered June which will mark the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound that boasts a starcast with fresh new faces.

The likes of Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, Jibraan Khan (in his feature debut as an adult) and Pashmina Roshan (the cousin of Hrithik Roshan and daughter of Rajesh Roshan also in her feature film debut) lead the film.

And while the other three don’t have any film lineage, Pashmina Roshan is obviously connected to the popular Roshan lineage, and hence the debate of nepotism was sure to come up.

Recently, producer Ramesh Taurani went on to talk about it in a chat with Forbes where he mentioned having no idea about Pashmina belonging to the Roshan family.

Taurani said that they had no idea who she was and that Pashmina was one of the 15 girls they had shortlisted. He mentioned that when they started doing her contracts, they found out she was a Roshan. He added that he had worked extensively with her father Rajesh Roshan, but he had never called, asking him to consider her.

Ramesh Taurani mentioned even Hrithik did not tell him, who has a rapport with him. He emphasized that merit matters more than anything in the industry, whether one is an outsider or comes from a film family. Taurani pointed out that from the ’80s to the present, some actors have not succeeded despite their lineage. He referred to the original “Ishq Vishk,” where they launched Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala, noting that Shahid is a superstar today and Shenaz was flooded with offers after the film. He also expressed a keen interest in doing more movies with these actors.

Ishq Vishk Rebound is all set to release on 21st June 2024.