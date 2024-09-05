Digital | Releases

Pop Sensation Nikhita Gandhi opens up about how her mentor AR Rahman has a profound influence on her career. She shares insights on their collaboration and her takeaways from the music maestro and how over the time his guidance and teaching have helped her evolve as an artist.

Nikhita Gandhi shared,” Rahman Sir is one of the biggest influences in my life when it comes to music. He is like the guide and mentor for me in the industry. I have learnt a lot more about the profession of singing, of recording, of being an artiste over all because of him.”

She further revealed how once AR Rahman complimented her for her voice and talking about that she said,” I think it was one of the coolest moments of my life, for sure.”

Nikhita had started her journey with AR Rahman and collaborated for few projects. She was also a part of her German Orchestra and also was briefly associated with his institute.

On the workfront Nikhita has a couple of projects that are yet to announced and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

But 2024 has been a phenomenal year for the singer as she has sung in multiple songs that have been hits like ‘Mast Malang Jhoom’ in the film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the recreations of ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe’ and ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyast’ in Ishq Vishk Rebound.