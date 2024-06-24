Box Office: ‘Munjya’ nearing 100 crores; ‘Chandu Champion’ staying steady; ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ sustains

June 2024 was expected to bring in fireworks at the box office owing to how there was atleast one big release every Friday and we still await the arrival of the magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD.

But apart from that, so far, we have had three (notable) films mark their arrival and their box office journeys have been radically different from each other.

The recently released, Ishq Vishk Rebound was always expected to start low and despite heavy promotions, the film has seen an average innings in its first three days.

While Day 1 was a positive start as the film collected Rs 1.20 cr, the film didn’t see any good jumps on Saturday and Sunday which was essential for the film to have a respectable collection ahead, even more so as Kalki 2898 AD arrives later this Friday. With staying under Rs 2 cr on both days, the current total of Ishq Vishk Rebound stays at Rs 4.35 cr.

Coming to Chandu Champion, the film mounted on a big scale with Kartik Aaryan lending his blood, sweat and pain to the film, it has also done mediocre business so far at the box office.

Having began on a mellow note, the film never witnessed a huge jump as expected owing to the glowing reviews of critics. And now, with an under-par second week as well, Chandu Champion inches closes to Rs 50 cr, currently at Rs 49.25 cr.

But finally coming to what’s been the surprise package and ruled out all the possible predictions and assumptions – is the tale of Munjya. Having released on 5th June 2024, with no major stars or so, the content and entertainment value of the film has reigned supreme where even in its third weekend and despite facing tough competition from the aforementioned two films, Munjya earned over Rs 7.20 cr on its third Sunday, which is fantastic.

The film’s collection now stands at Rs 87 cr and crossing the Rs 100 cr mark seems a very real possibility despite the arrival of Kalki 2898 AD later this week.