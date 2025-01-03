The ‘Mighty’ Maddock Slate: ‘Stree 3’, ‘Bhediya 2’ & ‘Maha Munjya’; New Entries Like ‘Shakti Shalini’ & ‘Chamunda’

We only recently delved into the growing trend of cinematic universes in the Hindi film industry. With three colossal universes captivating audiences, we’ve been treated to the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, the YRF Spy Universe, and Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe. You can revisit our previous exploration here.

At the time, it was evident that among these three ambitious endeavours, Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe appeared to have the most clarity of purpose and vision. Dinesh Vijan, the man behind Maddock Films and the visionary himself has created this juggernaut of a universe and while the other universes seemed to rely heavily on fan service and occasionally scattered planning, Maddock Films stood out for their deliberate and structured approach. This observation has only gained credence with a monumental announcement unveiled last night, as Maddock Films revealed an expansive slate of projects spanning the next four years.

The level of planning and precision showcased in this announcement is remarkable. Not only are these films being developed with clear thematic seeds, but the studio’s commitment to releasing at least two films annually demonstrates its attempt at nurturing and expanding this universe. It’s a testament to how cinematic universes should be envisioned—not as a series of loosely connected cash grabs but as a cohesive and engaging narrative tapestry.

The journey begins with ‘Thama,’ a film that had already piqued interest with its star-studded cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. With this newly revealed slate, we’re introduced to another intriguing addition—a film titled ‘Shakti Shalini.’ Scheduled for a December 31, 2025 release, little is known about this project’s concept, but its name suggests a female-led narrative, adding diversity and depth to the universe.

As we move into 2026, the much-anticipated sequel to ‘Bhediya’ takes centre stage. The original had a mixed reception, but the sequel has an opportunity to build on its strengths and deliver a truly captivating experience. The year will also see the arrival of ‘Chamunda’ during Christmas—another mysterious project that adds an air of anticipation to the slate.

The year 2027 promises to be a nostalgia trip for fans. ‘Stree 3,’ the third instalment in the franchise that started it all, is set to make its grand return. Alongside it, ‘Maha Munjya,’ the sequel to ‘Munjya,’ is also scheduled for release. Both films are poised to deepen the narrative and further entrench fans in the spooky yet comedic world that Maddock Films has so carefully crafted.

Finally, in 2028, the universe will culminate in a climactic two-film saga—‘Pehla Mahayudh’ and ‘Doosra Mahayudh.’ Releasing just two months apart, these films promise to bring together beloved characters from across the universe for an epic showdown. The sheer scale of this conclusion suggests meticulous planning and a bold vision to wrap up the universe satisfyingly and grandly.

What’s particularly striking is the sense of finality embedded in this plan. Unlike some franchises that aim to drag on indefinitely, Maddock Films seems committed to giving their universe a well-defined arc and conclusion. This approach not only respects the audience’s intelligence but also ensures that the films retain their charm and novelty without devolving into formulaic mediocrity. Furthermore, one cannot confirm but there have been rumours abuzz that the megastar himself, Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the Mahayudh culmination films – and in essence, to have Akshay Kumar, who already appeared in Stree 2 and now a probable Shah Rukh Khan – the stakes cannot be higher.

This marks a watershed moment in Indian cinema, as Maddock Films becomes the first Indian studio to unveil such an elaborate and long-term plan for a cinematic universe. It’s a bold move that underscores the potential of Indian storytelling when paired with strategic vision and creative ambition.

Of course, the journey is not without its challenges. Delays and logistical hurdles could potentially shift the timeline, but the hope is that these obstacles are managed effectively to maintain the integrity of this ambitious slate. If all goes as planned, the Horror Comedy Universe promises to be a thrilling ride, culminating in a finale that could set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

The potential is immense, and the excitement palpable. Here’s to hoping Maddock Films delivers on its promise, treating audiences to a masterfully crafted universe that will not only entertain but also leave a lasting legacy in the annals of Indian cinema.