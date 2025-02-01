The Secret Of The Shiledars Review: A Watchable Thriller With Flaws

Aditya Sarpotdar, best known for Munjya, ventures into television with The Secret Of The Shiledars, a historical thriller that dives deep into Maratha’s heritage. The series, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, brings forth a gripping treasure hunt tied to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s hidden wealth. With an engaging premise and a solid lead in Rajeev Khandelwal, the show promises an exciting blend of history and adventure.

But does it truly deliver?

Dr. Ravi Bhatt (Rajeev Khandelwal), a historian, unexpectedly finds himself on a perilous quest after a fateful meeting with Judge Dixit. What begins as academic curiosity soon turns into a high-stakes adventure, as he and his team—Aditya (Gaurav Amlani) and Priya (Sai Tamhankar)—race to uncover secrets buried for centuries. Along the way, they face betrayals, rival factions, and law enforcement, all vying for the legendary treasure.

The episodic structure works well, keeping the suspense alive with every new discovery. Clues unfold one after another, leading to thrilling chases and moments of intense revelation. However, while the story has its high points, certain episodes feel stretched, making the pacing inconsistent. Some subplots add depth, while others feel like unnecessary detours.

Performances: Khandelwal Shines, Others Struggle

Rajeev Khandelwal commands attention as Dr. Ravi, portraying a mix of intellect and determination. His performance keeps the show grounded, even when the plot occasionally meanders. Gaurav Amlani and Sai Tamhankar complement him well, but their characters aren’t given enough layers to leave a lasting impact. Some supporting roles feel underdeveloped, making the emotional stakes weaker than they could have been.

However, Sarpotdar’s vision is evident—he aims to create a grand-scale historical adventure, something rarely seen on Indian television. He successfully weaves in historical elements, giving the treasure hunt an air of authenticity. However, the execution falters at times. Some action sequences are thrilling, while others lack the finesse expected from a high-production series. The cinematography does justice to the historical backdrop, but certain CGI-heavy moments fall flat, taking away from the immersion.

The series’ biggest strength lies in its premise—a treasure tied to Shivaji Maharaj immediately sparks interest. The historical references are well-researched, adding credibility to the story. The gradual unraveling of secrets keeps the audience invested, making it an enjoyable watch for history and mystery enthusiasts alike.

But, the show struggles with consistency. The pacing fluctuates, some episodes dragging while others rush through crucial developments. Character depth is another area that needs more refinement. While Ravi is a well-written protagonist, the supporting cast lacks the same attention to detail.

Final Verdict: A Watchable Thriller With Flaws

The Secret of the Shiledars is an engaging attempt at bringing historical adventure to Indian streaming platforms. It offers a mix of mystery, action, and history but doesn’t fully capitalize on its potential. While the show is entertaining, it leaves room for improvement in execution and character development.

IWMBuzz rates it 3 stars.

The Secret Of The Shiledars is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.