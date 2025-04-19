Sushant Singh Rajput Was First Choice for Chandu Champion, Reveals Bhuvan Arora

The story behind the making of Chandu Champion has taken an emotional turn with a new revelation involving late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Bhuvan Arora recently shared that the film was originally associated with Sushant, who had reportedly planned to portray India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.

During a conversation with Hindi Rush, Bhuvan mentioned that Sushant had secured the rights to the story from Murlikant Petkar himself. He recalled an encounter at the airport where Sushant had spoken about his intention to work on a project centered around a swimmer from the Paralympics. The two actors had exchanged thoughts on the script, as both were passionate about their craft.

Bhuvan further said that he had not thought much about that conversation until recently. After watching Chandu Champion, he came across an interview in which Murlikant Petkar himself acknowledged that Sushant had once planned to bring his story to the screen. According to Bhuvan, this information brought back memories, as he hadn’t been cast in the film back when Sushant was involved. Ironically, the film eventually released with a different lead actor while Bhuvan found a role in the final version.

The sports biopic was directed by Kabir Khan and stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead. While the project has moved ahead with a new team, the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput’s interest in the story adds a poignant chapter to the film’s journey. Fans who admired Sushant’s dedication to meaningful cinema are now learning of yet another film that he had hoped to pursue.