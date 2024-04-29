“We don’t plan to get married,” – Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol’s popular show, Couple of Things, has been making waves with its candid discussions on relationships, love, and life. In their latest episode, the duo welcomes the charming couple, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande, for an intimate and insightful conversation that delves into the intricacies of their journey together.

Sanam and Abigail rewind into the instant vibe they felt during one of their initial meetings. The couple also take a trip down memory lane as they revisit the magical moment of their Nach Baliye proposal. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the show, they share the five promises they made to each other during that memorable occasion.

While they offer invaluable insights into how they navigate financial responsibilities amidst sharing life, in a surprising revelation – Sanam and Abigail disclose for the first time that marriage might not be on the cards for them. With refreshing honesty, they explore the unconventional aspects of their relationship, challenging societal norms and expectations.

Viewers are in for a treat as Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol guide the conversation with their trademark warmth and wit, creating a safe space for honest dialogue and meaningful connections.

As known, Sanam and Abigail have been in a relationship for over a decade now, where they gave appeared in several TV reality shows together and separately as well. They have been living together for a few years as well.