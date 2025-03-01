Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts To Low TRP After His Exit In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. The show recently started a new story featuring Param Singh, Vaibhavi Hankare, and Sanam Johar in the lead roles, which is the third-generation leap. Before that, actors Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma played the lead, who became everyone’s favorite. Fans were upset with the end of their track, leading to falling TRP ratings. Now, Hitesh himself reacts to low TRP after his exit.

In the exclusive interview with Telly Talk India, Hitesh Bharadwaj reacted to the falling TRP ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after his exit. He said, “See, I won’t talk about TRP because whatever we got that’s our fans’ love and their attachment. But if I talk about actors, all they are very good. There is Param and Sanam; they are doing great, and the script is good.”

Further, Hitesh highlighted that “There is an attachment with a character, show, and actors. If you look at TRP, you will find many things shaken. But I prefer to think from an actor’s point of view there are the finest actors. If I’m talking about Param, he is my senior; he has done good work, and people will accept him soon.”

Hitesh’s sudden exit from the show was shocking for him, but it was the decision of the makers and the channel, and one should respect it.