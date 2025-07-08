Star Plus Show Ishani Cast, Time Slot, New Entries, And More

The Star Plus show Ishani is a Jhanak show spin-off, which started on 3rd July 2025. The show will focus on the character Ishani, who was a part of the show Jhanak, but the makers saw the potential in the character and storyline, and they made another show out of it. Megha Chakrabarty is the main lead, portraying the titular role of Ishani. The show has launched recently, we have got the major updates about the show, you must check.

Show Cast

Apart from Megha Chakraborty, the show also stars Richa Rathore in the key role. The Rab Se Hai Dua actress will appear in a major role as Ishani’s stepdaughter. Her character is layered with emotions, drama, intensity, and mystery.

Show Time

Star Plus’s newly launched show Ishani, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, will air on television at 11 PM every day.

New Entries

Actor Karamm S Rajpal is all set to return to the screens with this new show. He will be seen as the male lead. Also, viewers will get to see a love triangle among Ishani, Pihu (Ishani’s stepdaughter), and Karamm. You can check the link below to read the exclusive news of Karamm’s entry in the show.

Talking about Jhanak, the Star Plus show now features Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma, and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles. A few days ago, there were reports of the show Jhanak going off-air due to low TRP, however, it seems all those were just rumors.