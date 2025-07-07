Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee and Riya look for reasons to fight; Paresh questions Renuka

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) being pained by the indifferent behaviour of Renuka towards her. Sailee who worked wanted a better living and some respect in the house. It was Riya’s plan to create situations in the house where Renuka and others felt the pressure of being scolded again and again. Hence Riya, Sailee, Sachin and Akash joined together to create a fake fight between Sailee and Riya. Tensions mounted in the house with others being affected by these fights.

The upcoming episode will see both Sailee and Riya being guilty of picking up fights between themselves when they were happy and united, with a great understanding between them. They will be seen discussing their next topic for a fight and will pick up avenues where they can clash. Paresh will see their quarrels and will throw an ultimatum at Renuka for bringing peace into the house and resolving their matters.

What will Renuka do?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.