Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh & Sanam Johar To Exit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhavika Sharma To Return?

The Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been among the top shows since its premiere in October 2020. Recently, the show decided to start a fresh chapter, ending Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj’s story on a good note. The fresh cast of the show Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar were introduced, leaving fans with mixed emotions, many demanding to bring back Bhavika and Hitesh while others praised the new story. However, what we hear is very shocking: the new leads, Vaibhavi Hankare, Sanam Johar, and Param Singh, are likely to leave the show.

The confirmation about Vaibhavi, Param, and Sanam’s exit is yet to be confirmed, but this news has left the viewers in shock. The makers might take this major step because of the declining TRP ratings. The latest TRP of the show has dropped to 1.1 TVR, which is the lowest rating the show has seen.

Amidst the exit speculations, the news of actress Bhavika Sharma’s return to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all over the internet. The actress has not confirmed these rumors, nor did the makers, and we can only wait. Only time will tell what’s true.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show first aired in October 2020. At present, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh, and Sanam Johar are the leads. The story revolves around Tejaswini and Neil’s wedding, and Rituraj is planning to seek revenge on Tejaswini amidst her struggles in her in-laws’ house.