Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Gets A New Timing, Mati Se Bandhi Dor & Rab Rakha To Go Off-Air

Since the beginning of the year, Star Plus shows have been heading for new changes to keep the audience excited. One of the leading shows, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, made a major change as they didn’t opt for a leap but continued the show with a fresh story which was introduced by Bollywood icon Rekha. Currently, the show is going well with mixed reviews from fans, featuring Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar in the lead. Now the new update for the show is that it will air every day in a new time slot.

Within just a few days of the new chapter, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading for a time slot change, and now it will air from 7 to 7:30 PM, making way for the new show Jaadu Teri Nazar. Earlier the show aired at 8:15 PM. The new chapter of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is winning hearts with the love triangle of pursuing singer Tejaswini, rockstar Rituraj and doctor Neil.

However, the shocking news comes out of two big shows, Maati Se Bandhi Dor and Rab Rakha will likely go off-air. As per the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Sazish, the TRP ratings of both the shows are low and if the situation stays the same, the makers might take the decision to end these chapters.

As per the latest TRP ratings, Anupama stands strong at position one with a TVR of 2.4 to 2.2. Udne Ki Aasha holds the second position with TVR 2.1 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the third position with TVR 2.0.