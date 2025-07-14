Pandya Store Fame Pallavi Rao Confirms End Of Marriage With Suraj Rao – Here’s The Reason

Popular actress Pallavi Rao, known for her role as Prafulla in the Star Plus show Pandya Store, has now confirmed her separation from her husband Suraj Rao. The duo called it an end to their marriage after 22 years of togetherness. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the reason behind the separation after so many years.

In an interview with TOI, Pallavi highlighted that this decision was not easy for her and her husband, Suraj Rao, as they have a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son, but for each other’s peace, they have decided to live separately. Pallavi and Suraj have been living alone for the past two weeks.

Pallavi quoted, “Suraj and I have two children. We had compatibility issues for the past few years and have now finally decided to part ways. It was a tough decision because we have a 21-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son. But sometimes, it’s better to part ways amicably and choose to live a peaceful life. I respect Suraj and will always wish well for him.”

Pallavi Rao has been part of hit shows like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Shubh Aarambh, Pandya Store, and others. On the other hand, Suraj has directed several TV shows, and he mainly works with production houses and TV networks. Also, neither their son nor their daughter is linked to the entertainment field.