After divorce with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic talks about being open to love

Former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic is moving forward in her life after parting ways with cricketer Hardik Pandya last July. The two, who were together for four years, continue to co-parent their son, Agastya. In a recent conversation, Natasa shared her thoughts on the past year and her outlook on the future.

Reflecting on her birthday celebration earlier this month, she mentioned that she spent quality time with her son during the day and later gathered with close friends in the evening. She described the day as one filled with warmth and good moments.

Speaking about the past year, Natasa acknowledged that it had been difficult but expressed gratitude for the experiences it brought. She believed that challenges contribute to growth and maturity, emphasizing that lessons come from experiences rather than age.

On the topic of love, Natasa said she was open to new possibilities in life, including relationships. She believed that meaningful connections develop naturally at the right time and that trust and understanding form the foundation of strong relationships. While she remained open to love, she viewed it as something that should complement her journey rather than define it.

Discussing her career, she admitted that returning to the industry after a long break was not easy. However, she remained determined to keep trying and improving. If opportunities did not come her way, she was prepared to explore a different path.

Natasa also shared her perspective on overcoming setbacks, stating that challenges should be seen as redirections rather than failures. She believed that holding on to negativity was not worth the loss of inner peace and that it was best to forgive and move forward.