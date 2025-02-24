Hardik Pandya unwinds by the beach after victory against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

After playing a key role in India’s win against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Hardik Pandya took some time to relax by the beach. The Indian all-rounder, who delivered an impactful performance in the high-pressure match, shared glimpses of his downtime on social media.

Hardik posted multiple pictures of himself enjoying the sun, dressed in shorts and a hat. The images reflected a laid-back vibe as he soaked in the seaside atmosphere. His caption included emojis of the sun, beach, and sunglasses, indicating a well-earned break after the intense game.

In the match, Hardik played a crucial role in shifting the momentum in India’s favor. He was introduced into the attack early after Mohammed Shami left the field due to discomfort in his ankle. Though he conceded a boundary in his first over to Babar Azam, he soon found his rhythm. His spell of eight overs was both economical and effective, as he dismissed two key Pakistani batters, including Babar. The wickets helped India gain control of the game early on.

With the bat, Hardik didn’t have a major role to play but managed to score a boundary before being dismissed. Despite that, his overall contribution in the match was significant, as he also reached a milestone of 200 international wickets across formats.

Following the dominant performance, Hardik’s beachside retreat suggests he is taking time to recharge before India’s next challenge in the tournament. His social media post has drawn reactions from fans, who are celebrating both his on-field impact and his off-field moments of relaxation.