‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ Returns! Archana Puran Singh Stunned By Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Entry

After many years, Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a strong comeback in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and this time his entry has surprised everyone, especially Archana Puran Singh. As soon as the promotional video of the new season of the show came out, there was a stir on social media. This time two judges will be seen in the show, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Season 3 of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, which will be aired on Netflix, is going to start from June 21, and the first episode is sure to be a blast because Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan will be seen on stage! Navjot Singh Sidhu himself has shared some pictures of this shoot on his Instagram, in which he is seen with Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover. In the caption of the photos, Sidhu wrote, “With the great Khan, Sultan of Sultans!!”

The promo of the show shows Kapil Sharma telling Archana Puran Singh that she is going to get a special gift from Netflix. Archana hopes that she will get a house, a car or maybe Netflix shares, but as Navjot Singh Sidhu enters the stage with his Shayari, Archana’s face is worth watching. Kapil jokingly says, “Muh pe patti bandh lo”.

Navjot Singh Sidhu had left the show in 2019 after his political statement after the Pulwama attack created controversy. Now after years, he is again becoming a part of Kapil Sharma’s show and this time with a new beginning.

This season, Kapil Sharma’s old friends, Sunil Grover, Krishna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are also making a comeback. Fans are eagerly waiting for June 21 to see this great tadka of comedy, entertainment and Shayari.

