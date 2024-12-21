Harbhajan Singh Opens Up About His Love Story With Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra’s love story is one of charm and serendipity, recently shared during a warm conversation at their home with filmmaker Farah Khan. Over a relaxed coffee session, the couple opened up about the beginnings of their relationship, revealing a tale as intriguing as it is heartwarming.

Harbhajan recalled the moment he first noticed Geeta. It wasn’t through a film screening but on the poster of her 2007 movie The Train. The image caught his attention while he was preparing to board the Shatabdi Express. Struck by her elegance, he decided to learn more about her.

Reaching out to his trusted friend and teammate Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan sought an introduction. With Yuvraj’s help, he got to know Geeta, and their worlds gradually intertwined. What began as a casual interest developed into a relationship built on admiration, understanding, and shared values.

Their bond matured over the years, leading to their marriage in October 2015. Surrounded by family and close friends, they celebrated their union in an intimate and joyful ceremony. Since then, Harbhajan and Geeta have embraced life as a couple, becoming parents to two children and continuing to support one another through their individual pursuits.

Farah Khan’s visit to their home brought this love story to light, showing the profound simplicity of their connection. It is a story that began with a chance glance at a poster and grew into a journey of love, family, and togetherness, inspiring fans of both cricket and cinema.