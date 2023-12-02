My goal is to have a flat stomach: Geeta Basra

Actress Geeta Basra who will be soon making her Bollywood comeback with ‘Awasthi Vs Awasthi’, is a fitness enthusiast. She has an organized routine for fitness and indulges in maintaining a very good fitness lifestyle.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Geeta Basra talks about her fitness secrets and also shares her valuable fitness tips.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Pizza

Favourite Exercise:

Right now it’s Pilates

The purpose of exercise for you is:

Be more healthy within

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Lift

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Having a nice lay-in

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Yoga

Yoga Or Weights:

Yoga

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

It’s required because we do not get much of actual vitamins and minerals through food. So we need some added supplements to just help us not be deficient in certain vitamins for our body.

Best way to burn calories:

Eat your last meal early and do some form of exercise in a day

Your take on six-pack abs:

My goal is to achieve that and I think that is something I am really working on to have a stronger core. My core is not so strong at the moment.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

My goal is to have a flat stomach, and after my second child, it has been really hard. I think that’s the part where it’s been the most difficult for me, to lose my belly flat.

One tip for everyday fitness :

Pilates or yoga, I have kind of mixed it up now. And then I keep my weekend off, so Monday to Friday I do some form of exercise whether walking or yoga or pilates. So the tip is to mix up exercises of all kinds.