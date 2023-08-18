ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted

Abhishek Bachchan, the leading man of "Ghoomer," was spotted arriving at the Mumbai screening, emanating casual elegance. He donned a black hooded sweatshirt adorned with lively yellow prints, paired tastefully with olive cargo trousers, statement yellow glasses, and printed white sneakers

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 15:45:13
Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted 843822

Anticipation is at its peak as the release date for the much-awaited sports drama, “Ghoomer,” starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, draws near. Scheduled for its theatrical debut on August 18, Friday, the film, helmed by the renowned director R Balki, has ignited the interest of cinephiles through its enticing teaser. The collaboration between Jr. Bachchan and Balki has once again captured attention, and the inclusion of Saiyami Kher in a significant role adds to the intrigue of this cricket-centric movie.

A dazzling prelude to the film’s release occurred with a grand screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night. The gathering saw not only the film’s cast and crew but also numerous prominent figures from both the film and cricket worlds.

Abhishek Bachchan, the leading man of “Ghoomer,” was spotted arriving at the Mumbai screening, emanating casual elegance. He donned a black hooded sweatshirt adorned with lively yellow prints, paired tastefully with olive cargo trousers, statement yellow glasses, and printed white sneakers. Greeting the paparazzi with a wave and a smile, he made his way into the screening hall.

Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted 843818

Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted 843819

Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted 843820

Adding to the event’s allure, several celebrated cricket personalities graced the occasion. Yuvraj Singh, dressed head-to-toe in black, and Zaheer Khan, exuding charm in a casual black shirt and beige trousers, joined the gathering. The esteemed director R Balki arrived hand in hand with his wife, the renowned filmmaker Gauri Shinde, further enhancing the star-studded affair.

As “Ghoomer” gears up for its cinematic debut against the backdrop of cricket, the movie’s captivating narrative and its blend of cinema and sports have ignited widespread curiosity. With all eyes on its impending release, the film promises a captivating journey into the world of sports and entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghoomer, Balki’s Film Knocks The Ball Out Of The Field 843405
Ghoomer, Balki’s Film Knocks The Ball Out Of The Field
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read 843120
Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed to witness son Abhishek’s performance in Ghoomer, read
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system” 842168
On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system”
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer 840757
Ghoomer Saiyami Kher Blows The Screen Apart As Amputee Cricketer
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki's "Ghoomer" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now! 840494
The much-awaited trailer of R. Balki’s “Ghoomer” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher is out now!
Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai 840223
Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer trailer release postponed to pay tribute to Nitin Desai
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life 843821
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot slaps Maan for risking Aastha and her baby’s life
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself 843799
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer inflicts punishment on himself
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta 843811
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan hires Nidhi’s henchmen Nilesh to find Preeta
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped 843796
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu gets to know about Ayaan getting kidnapped
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi 843794
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan vows to get justice for Savi
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan 843791
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan
Read Latest News