Ghoomer Screening: Abhishek Bachchan arrives in casuals, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and others spotted

Anticipation is at its peak as the release date for the much-awaited sports drama, “Ghoomer,” starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, draws near. Scheduled for its theatrical debut on August 18, Friday, the film, helmed by the renowned director R Balki, has ignited the interest of cinephiles through its enticing teaser. The collaboration between Jr. Bachchan and Balki has once again captured attention, and the inclusion of Saiyami Kher in a significant role adds to the intrigue of this cricket-centric movie.

A dazzling prelude to the film’s release occurred with a grand screening event in Mumbai on Thursday night. The gathering saw not only the film’s cast and crew but also numerous prominent figures from both the film and cricket worlds.

Abhishek Bachchan, the leading man of “Ghoomer,” was spotted arriving at the Mumbai screening, emanating casual elegance. He donned a black hooded sweatshirt adorned with lively yellow prints, paired tastefully with olive cargo trousers, statement yellow glasses, and printed white sneakers. Greeting the paparazzi with a wave and a smile, he made his way into the screening hall.

Adding to the event’s allure, several celebrated cricket personalities graced the occasion. Yuvraj Singh, dressed head-to-toe in black, and Zaheer Khan, exuding charm in a casual black shirt and beige trousers, joined the gathering. The esteemed director R Balki arrived hand in hand with his wife, the renowned filmmaker Gauri Shinde, further enhancing the star-studded affair.

As “Ghoomer” gears up for its cinematic debut against the backdrop of cricket, the movie’s captivating narrative and its blend of cinema and sports have ignited widespread curiosity. With all eyes on its impending release, the film promises a captivating journey into the world of sports and entertainment.