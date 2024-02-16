Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and the cast of Laapataa Ladies are all set to attend the special screening of the film in Delhi on 19th February!

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ highly anticipated movie ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao is generating a lot of excitement among the audience. The recently released trailer of the film has received universal love from the viewers. They can’t wait to step into the comedic and entertaining world of the film, which is slated to release in cinemas on March 1st, 2024.

As the release day of the film draws closer, the makers are organizing several screenings of the film across the nation in different cities.

The makers of a highly-anticipated film have arranged a special screening in Delhi on February 19th. This comes after successful screenings in Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Bangalore. The screening will be attended by the film’s producer Aamir Khan, director Kiran Rao, and lead cast members Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

The previous screenings got unanimous love from the fans and the audiences and they praised Kiran Rao’s direction, storytelling, and the performance of the lead cast.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.