Ektaa R Kapoor gives Ayushmann his biggest opening till date! Dream Girl 2 makes an amazing splash at the box office with "10.69" crores! The weekend will gain a robust number!

Dream Girl 2 is receiving love and appreciation from all corners, with viewers showering praises and critics giving it a great rating as well. It's a complete package and entertainment for the complete family which makes it the preferred choice for everyone wanting to spend some great time with their loved ones. The streak of hits continues in Bollywood with another hit sequel in the form of Dream Girl 2!

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Aug,2023 11:44:04
Dream Girl 2 has surpassed all industry expectations and bagged a double digit opening with 10.69 Crores at the Box Office! Ayushmann’s biggest opener till date, Dream Girl 2 has been whole heartedly accepted by viewers all across! The perfect comic timing coupled with an ensemble star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi and the vision of Ektaa R Kapoor & Raaj Shaandilyaa has worked wonders in delivering an amazing hit for Bollywood again!

The widely accepted family entertainer comes as a breath of fresh air with its clean and curated comic approach. A strong script combined with astute artists and narrative has propelled ‘Dream Girl 2’ as a box office hit and there are no signs of slowing down! After posting a stupendous opening number of “10.69” crores, the movie is marching on aggressively to post an even higher number for the entire weekend!

With such an amazing opening at the box office, Dream Girl 2 will keep marching towards a bigger number as audiences shower their love on the movie and come together to have a great laugh. Another feather in the cap for Ektaa R Kapoor who has time and again redefined the paradigm of entertainment with her visionary approach.

