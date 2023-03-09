Today marks a really sad and heartbreaking day for the Indian entertainment industry. One of its finest entertainers who’s a multi-dynamic personality is no more. Well, ladies and gentlemen, we are talking about legendary actor-director Satish Kaushik.

He passed away unfortunately on the wee hours of Thursday morning. Reports in the media reveal that he passed away on the early wee hours of Thursday after succumbing to a heart attack. He was reportedly traveling when the incident happened in a car. The news has shocked and shattered the entire industry.

The likes of Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Riteish Deshmukh offered their condolences to the late actor-director.

A wonderful Actor with perfect comic timing, an amazing Director, A regarded alumni from National School Of Drama. Left us too soon #SatishKaushik Ji

Lots of Love and Power to the Family

Rest In Peace 💫 pic.twitter.com/rnBiNVE6Qg — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 9, 2023

Shocked to hear of the passing of our beloved Satish Kaushik ji. A most gentle, kind and loving person. Always happy and smiling. A huge loss to our industry. Rest in peace dearest Satish uncle. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2023

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023

Waking up to the very sad news of the passing away of legendary actor #SatishKaushik ji. He was a performer par-excellence who never failed to bring a smile to the viewers. A big loss for the film industry. My deepest condolences to his family, fans and well wishers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9z6iLfWDBY — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 9, 2023

Deeply saddened by the news of dear Satish sir’s demise. He was such a wonderful soul …so full of warmth & love every time I met him. May you rest in peace sir. You will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/6jzm6F1eSE — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 9, 2023

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Rest in peace #SatishKaushik. You will be deeply missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to your family and loved ones during this difficult time. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 9, 2023

Can’t believe you are gone. Your hearty laugh still rings in my ears. Thank you for being a kind and generous co actor, thank you for being a silent teacher. You will be missed, your legacy will live on in our hearts. #SatishKaushik ji #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/JpZ6K2ETkr — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 9, 2023

Woke up to the sad news of Satishji’s (Kaushik) demise. I've shared laughs with him on & off screen. His presence filled a frame. In life too, whenever we met, he brought a smile to my face. Condolences to his family. RIP Satish Ji🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTO2kFAPr3 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 9, 2023

I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members. #OmShanti.🙏 @satishkaushik2 pic.twitter.com/Q9Sd0M1f28 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 9, 2023

