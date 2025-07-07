Mr. Cool’s Birthday: MS Dhoni Turns 44, Celebrates with Close Friends in Ranchi

Team India’s most calm and cool captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday on July 7 in his hometown Ranchi. Like always, this time too he celebrated his birthday with utmost simplicity without any big spectacle, only with his close friends.

In a video that went viral on social media, Dhoni was seen smiling in a sleeveless T-shirt, where he is seen cutting the cake and also feeding it to his friends. Dhoni’s simplicity and intimacy in the video won the hearts of the fans.

MS Dhoni Birthday Celebrations with His Friends. Many More Happy Returns of the Day Captain Cool❤#MSDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/6RC9wndehK — Cric Venky (@VenkyK_Offic) July 7, 2025

But Dhoni’s fans are not only present in Ranchi, but all over the country. In Vijayawada, his fans paid tribute to him in a special way. A big cut-out of Dhoni was installed there, where a huge crowd gathered. People were waving Chennai Super Kings flags and holding posters expressing their love for Dhoni, one of which showed him in a South Indian look.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, his charm remains. Recently, he was seen on the field for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Even though the team’s performance this time was not very good, Dhoni’s leadership and calm nature once again won millions of hearts.

When Dhoni was questioned about his plans for next year after the match, he said that he would give himself “5-6 months” and then make a decision. As always, Dhoni gave a measured and thoughtful statement.

Dhoni’s career is an example in itself, 538 international matches, 17,266 runs, 829 wickets behind the stumps. He scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs that too mostly while batting in the lower order. His 183-run innings is still fresh in the memories of cricket fans.

Dhoni is one of the most successful Indian captains of all time, having led India to 3 ICC trophies, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He has also led India to 27 Test victories and twice clean-swept Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

But his personality is even greater than his achievements, calm under pressure, humility in victory and dignity in retirement. That is why on his birthday, not only the stadiums but also social media echoed with one name, “Captain Cool, MS Dhoni!”

Happy Birthday, Mahi!

