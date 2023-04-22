Times MS Dhoni Proved That He Is The Most Humble Guy

Apart from his fantastic skill, what distinguishes MS Dhoni is that he has always been humble.

In the history of cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ranks among the best players ever. His wicketkeeping, batting, and leadership have all received praise from critics over the years, making him one of the few players to have had such a wide-ranging effect. Despite having left international cricket after winning the ODI and T20 World Cups, the captain is still playing as of late with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League. (IPL).

Dhoni has dazzled everyone with his hitting prowess, strategic finishes, and intelligent leadership since making his Team India debut in 2004. But if one quality sticks out in the minds of his fans and colleagues, it would have to be his humility. When not engaged in training or other obligations, the seasoned keeper-batter spends his time at his enormous 43-acre farmstead in Ranchi. He works the land for up to six or seven hours daily to cultivate various familiar and exotic fruits and veggies, including strawberries, papaya, bananas, tomatoes, broccoli, cabbage, and peas.

Let’s look at four instances where Dhoni demonstrated why he is one of the most modest cricket players ever –

Sleeping On The Airport Floor

In the modern age, travelling is essential to being a cricket player. It is unavoidable for players to switch between tours and venues, so they frequently have to take advantage of what is available. During the 2019 IPL season, Dhoni and his wife slept casually on the airport floor while waiting for a flight. The combination of the devil-may-care attitude and childlike innocence creates a distinctive personality and a character who constantly manages to amaze.

Treating An Old Acquaintance

When Dhoni treated an old acquaintance in Kolkata, his modesty was put to a new level. While in the City of Joy, he ran into Thomas, a tea vendor he had frequented at Kharagpur station as a Train Ticket Inspector (TTI) before making his mark on the cricket field. After a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, he saw Thomas outside Eden Gardens, and after a brief encounter, the former India captain even invited him to supper.

Travelling In Train With Team

Dhoni rode the train with his teammates while representing Jharkhand for the Vijay Hazare Trophy to engage and spend time with them. After 13 years, he took the train from Ranchi to Kolkata because the squad had 15 reserved seats. Security was concerned about Dhoni’s appearance, but the wicketkeeper-batter wished to travel with the group. He posted a picture of himself travelling with his team on his Instagram.

Giving A Business Seat To A Manager

In preparation for the 2020 IPL season, Dhoni again showed his generosity by offering K George John, the squad manager for CSK, his business class seat. The illustrious player happily gave up his business class seat on the trip to Dubai when he learned George was having trouble fitting in economy seats because of his long legs. The skipper’s deeds encouraged the franchise, and he even shared them on social media.

Source – Sportskeeda

Let us know your views, and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.