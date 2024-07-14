In Photos: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Fan Moment With MS Dhoni And His Wife Sakshi Dhoni

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding turns out to be India’s biggest wedding. The ceremony witnessed several celebrities from different fields. The star-studded wedding had guests Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, their daughter Suhana Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others. Besides that, cricketers graced the red carpet, including Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and many more. In the pool of popular celebrities, the South actress Nayanthara and her husband enjoyed the fan movement with Captain Cool MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni during the wedding.

Nayanthara took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable photo posing with the legendary Captain Cool MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. The South actress enjoyed the fan moment with her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan standing beside her. The Jawan actress expressed her great feelings in her caption. She wrote, “The Mosssttt Sweetest Sir & Mammm. You guys are just Pure Love. Stay Blessed foreverrrr.”

In the photo, MS Dhoni posed with Nayanthara and Vignesh, and Sakshi joined candidly, creating a cute moment. They all showcased their huge smiles for the photo, making it a million-dollar selfie. Meeting Dhoni is the dream of several Indians, and we can imagine Nayanthara’s happiness after this moment.