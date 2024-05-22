MS Dhoni Announces New Team Amidst Retirement Rumors, Irfan Pathan Says “ThalaForAReason”

It’s good news for all the MS Dhoni fans. Everyone was scared that Captain Cool would announce his retirement from the IPL this year. Fans were expecting his retirement after the hype on the internet, but the cricketer surprised fans with his new team. Though Chennai Super Kings was eliminated from the race to the IPL finale 2024, the love for Thala and his team never faded.

Taking to his Instagram handle, fellow cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a glimpse of MS Dhoni’s tweet on social media handle Facebook. The post says, “Time to take the leap. It’s time to do what matters. I’m starting my own team! (With a cup).”

In response to this news, Irfan Pathan took to his social media platform to express his admiration for MS Dhoni. In a story, he praised the cricketer and took a dig at those who had speculated about retirement, saying, “You thought retirement, He said New Team! #ThalaForAReason.”

MS Dhoni is one of the most loved cricketers in Indian history. He captained the IPL team Chennai Super Kings for around 13 years, starting from 2008 to 2023, except for 2016 and 2017. Under his captaincy, the IPL team won 5 titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Dhoni retired from International Cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup.