MS Dhoni Under Legal Radar For Alleged Misuse Of Residential Property

Former Indian cricket captain and legend MS Dhoni has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after the Jharkhand Housing Board (JHB) initiated an investigation into allegations of improper use of a residential property allotted to him.

The property in question, located on Ranchi’s Harmu Road, spans 10,000 square feet and was gifted to Dhoni by the Jharkhand government in recognition of his outstanding cricketing career. However, the issue arose when it came to light that a diagnostic lab was reportedly operating on the premises, a potential violation of housing regulations.

JHB chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan has confirmed that the board received complaints regarding commercial activities being conducted on the residential land. “Rules are clear—plots allotted for residential purposes cannot be used commercially. We have directed officials to probe the matter thoroughly. If the allegations are proven, a legal notice will be issued to Dhoni,” Paswan stated.

The establishment of a diagnostic lab within the residential plot has triggered the investigation. JHB officials emphasized that any confirmed violation would prompt further legal action, beginning with a formal notice to Dhoni.

Despite the controversy, Dhoni no longer resides at the Harmu Road property. Since 2017, the former skipper has been living at a sprawling seven-acre estate on Simaliya Ring Road, about 25 km from the disputed site. His new home features a luxurious design and ample space for activities like farming, bike riding, and spending time with fans, reflecting his deep connection to his hometown.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, with his final appearance being India’s loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final. However, he remains an active presence in the IPL. Despite fitness challenges, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title in 2023 before handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2024 season.

While CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024, Dhoni’s individual performances, including a strike rate of 220.55 across 14 matches, showcased his enduring prowess. The iconic wicketkeeper-batter is expected to feature in the 2025 IPL, underscoring his commitment to the franchise.