Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces MS Dhoni, Becoming New Captain Of IPL Team CSK

A refreshing news surfaced today as soon as the new jerseys of the IPL teams were revealed. Along with that, the captains of the 10 IPL teams posed together, and here comes the surprise. With new years, comes new energy and a new captain. One of the popular teams, CSK, introduces new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, replacing the legendary Thala MS Dhoni.

Just the day before the opening game of IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad was introduced as the team’s new captain. With Ruturaj’s new journey beginning, this brings to an end MS Dhoni’s stint as captain of CSK. MS Dhoni captained for 15 years, starting from 2008 to 2023, for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant (in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was banned for two years). However, in 2022, he stepped down from captaincy when Ravindra Jadeja was made captain. However, Jadeja stepped the captaincy, and Dhoni took back the reins, continuing in 2023 when CSK won the trophy for the 5th time.

2023’s triumph was expected to be Dhoni’s IPL farewell. Earlier in 2020, the legendary captain cool retired from international cricket following the 2019 World Cup. However, Thala vowed to return one last time if his body allowed it. In contrast, Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed everyone with his amazing skills on the field in the previous matches.

